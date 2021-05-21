(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A sophomore-year student on Friday attacked a female teacher with what is assumed to be a knife in the city of Berezniki in Russia's Perm Region, the regional police told Sputnik, adding that the student had been detained

"The student has committed an unlawful act against the teacher, using an object that looks like a knife. The student has been detained, the teacher is receiving medical assistance," police said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the attempted murder.

"On May 21, a 16-year-old knife-wielding student wounded a lyceum teacher. She was taken to a medical institution. ... A criminal case has been opened on the grounds of an attempted murder crime," the committee said in a statement.

The investigators are currently interrogating the attacker and the witnesses and are inspecting the site.

The motives that led to the crime are being established.

The lyceum is guarded by a private security company and has a panic button, the regional government said, adding that the student was first apprehended by a security guard, who immediately called the National Guard.

In the meantime, the teacher who was stabbed in the neck has undergone surgery and her condition is assessed as moderately severe.

"Everything possible has been done," a hospital source told Sputnik.

According to the Perm region's ombudswoman for children, Svetlana Denisova, the tenth grader has never been placed on the police prevention and supervision watch list.

The attack comes 10 days after the deadly school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan.