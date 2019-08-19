(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Indonesia 's eastern province of West Papua witnessed on Monday massive student unrest that was triggered by alleged discrimination against students from the region, media reported.

The protests started after several Papuan students were detained for reportedly damaging an Indonesian flag during Independence Day celebrations in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Saturday.

More than 10,000 people filled the streets of the city of Manokwari, blocking central streets, building barricades out of fallen trees, and burning cars and motorcycles, The Jakarta Post newspaper reported.

The national police said that the conflict, which they claimed was triggered by false information shared via social media, had already been settled, according to the newspaper.

The easternmost Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua have been mired in conflict since 1962, with local separatists struggling for independence from Jakarta.