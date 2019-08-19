UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Unrest Over Minority Discrimination Hits Indonesia's West Papua Province - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

Student Unrest Over Minority Discrimination Hits Indonesia's West Papua Province - Reports

Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua witnessed on Monday massive student unrest that was triggered by alleged discrimination against students from the region, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua witnessed on Monday massive student unrest that was triggered by alleged discrimination against students from the region, media reported.

The protests started after several Papuan students were detained for reportedly damaging an Indonesian flag during Independence Day celebrations in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on Saturday.

More than 10,000 people filled the streets of the city of Manokwari, blocking central streets, building barricades out of fallen trees, and burning cars and motorcycles, The Jakarta Post newspaper reported.

The national police said that the conflict, which they claimed was triggered by false information shared via social media, had already been settled, according to the newspaper.

The easternmost Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua have been mired in conflict since 1962, with local separatists struggling for independence from Jakarta.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Student Manokwari Surabaya Jakarta Independence Indonesia Post Media From

Recent Stories

Etisalat dials in 5G call from world’s tallest t ..

16 minutes ago

Syrian Army Controls Entire Khan Sheikhoun - Repor ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistanis to continue support till liberation of ..

3 minutes ago

PDMA issues flood warning

3 minutes ago

Deforestation resulting in climatic changes

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.