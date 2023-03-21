UrduPoint.com

Student Who Stabbed Teachers In Nova Scotia Charged On 11 Counts - Halifax Police

Student Who Stabbed Teachers in Nova Scotia Charged on 11 Counts - Halifax Police

A student has been charged on 11 counts for allegedly stabbing two teachers at the Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, the Halifax Regional Police said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A student has been charged on 11 counts for allegedly stabbing two teachers at the Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, Nova Scotia, the Halifax Regional Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, police officers were dispatched to the high school after receiving complaints about the presence of weapons on school premises. The suspect, a 15-year-old student, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and remains in custody.

"Halifax Regional Police have charged a youth in relation to the stabbing incident that occurred yesterday at Charles P.

Allen High School in Bedford," the statement said.

The charges include attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon and mischief, the statement added.

Halifax Regional Police said the investigation is still ongoing and encourages anyone who may have information related to the incident to communicate with them, according to the statement.

