Students Call For Nobel Winner Yunus To Lead Bangladesh After Hasina Flees

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded on Tuesday that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded on Tuesday that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit.

Hundreds of people were killed as security forces sought to quell the unrest but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled aboard a helicopter on Monday after the military turned against her.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday the military would form an interim government, saying it was "time to stop the violence".

The president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of the student leaders and the major opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP), which has demanded elections within three months.

Waker is expected to meet student leaders to hear their demand for the microfinance pioneer Yunus, 84, to lead the government.

The military on Tuesday reshuffled several top generals, demoting some seen as close to Hasina, and sacking Ziaul Ahsan, a commander of the feared and US-sanctioned Rapid Action Battalion paramilitary force.

Ex-prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, 78, was also released from years of house arrest, a presidential statement and her party said.

