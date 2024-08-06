Students Call For Nobel Winner Yunus To Lead Bangladesh After Hasina Flees
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded on Tuesday that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded on Tuesday that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.
Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit.
Hundreds of people were killed as security forces sought to quell the unrest but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled aboard a helicopter on Monday after the military turned against her.
Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday the military would form an interim government, saying it was "time to stop the violence".
The president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of the student leaders and the major opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP), which has demanded elections within three months.
Waker is expected to meet student leaders to hear their demand for the microfinance pioneer Yunus, 84, to lead the government.
The military on Tuesday reshuffled several top generals, demoting some seen as close to Hasina, and sacking Ziaul Ahsan, a commander of the feared and US-sanctioned Rapid Action Battalion paramilitary force.
Ex-prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, 78, was also released from years of house arrest, a presidential statement and her party said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Olympics: Athletics, Day 79 minutes ago
-
Pay up or move out: Drug gangs rob Ecuadorans of homes9 minutes ago
-
Diamonds, meatballs and motors: How Olympians can win more than medals9 minutes ago
-
Thai politician 'highly confident' ahead of possible ban19 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid1 hour ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad1 hour ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold1 hour ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold1 hour ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick1 hour ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final1 hour ago