Students Call For Nobel Winner Yunus To Lead Bangladesh After Hasina Flees

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded on Tuesday that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit.

Hundreds of people were killed as security forces sought to quell the unrest but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled aboard a helicopter on Monday after the military turned against her.

Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced on state television on Monday afternoon that Hasina had resigned and the military would form an interim government, acknowledging that "it is time to stop the violence".

The president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of the student leaders and the major opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

Waker was expected to meet student leaders on Tuesday to hear their demand for the microfinance pioneer Yunus, 84, to lead the government.

Ex-prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was also released from years of house arrest, a presidential statement and her party said.

Zia, 78, who is in poor health, was jailed by her arch-rival Hasina for graft in 2018.

