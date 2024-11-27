Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Students correspondents to help promote mutual understanding among different countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) As more international students pursue their studies in Chongqing, the southwestern municipality has decided to invite them to tell their stories and help promote mutual understanding among different countries.

This month, the first group of nine international student correspondents from Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications (CQPT) began their roles at a traditional Chinese event held at Chongqing Cotton Mill Yard in Shapingba district.

The student correspondents come from Pakistan, United States, Russia, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. They will write about their time in China and convey their perspectives through various media platforms.

The program is a collaboration between CQPT, the Publicity Department of Shapingba district, and the China Daily Chongqing Bureau.

The event featured a cultural experience centered around the 'Start of Winter', the first solar term of the winter season.

The students participated in traditional tea ceremonies, learned how to brew tea over a stove, and tried their hand at flower arranging.

Chongqing, a megacity in southwest China with a population of over 32 million, serves as a gateway to inland China and is a major manufacturing hub. It became China's fourth municipality in 1997, after Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin.

Spanning an area as large as Austria and five times the size of Beijing, Chongqing has experienced rapid development, transforming into a modern, cosmopolitan city with advanced transportation systems and impressive architecture.

While its futuristic skyline of skyscrapers reflects the city's progress, Chongqing, with its 3,000-year history, also preserves a distinct culture and lifestyle.

This combination of modernity and tradition makes Chongqing the ideal place for international students to tell their stories about China.

