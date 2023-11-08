Open Menu

Students Evacuated From German High School Over 'threat'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 06:43 PM

German police on Wednesday evacuated students from a school in Hamburg over a "threat" after reports that two individuals with a firearm were in the building

"There are currently indications of a threat situation at the Blankenese high school. Police forces are already there and carrying out the first measures," said Hamburg police on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesman said two people, who were "possibly youths", had pulled out a firearm in the school before "leaving the premises in an unknown direction".

German media including Bild daily had earlier reported that two students threatened a teacher with a pistol in class. The police spokesman said however that he could not confirm the reports.

Officers were searching the school and evacuating groups of students as well as teachers.

Parents have been asked to head to a nearby barracks where the students have been brought.

The area surrounding the school has been blocked off.

