Students in Niamey Protest 'Illegal' Sanctions, Possible Foreign Interference

NIAMEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Students of the Abdou Moumouni University in Niamey rallied on Friday to protest possible foreign interference in Niger and "illegal" sanctions imposed against their country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The purpose of our rally today is to say no to the sanctions that ECOWAS and the international community have adopted against the people of Niger, against our State. These are sanctions that were adopted illegally because ECOWAS has no legitimate capacity today to want to send military to invade any territory, irrespective of any change of power," a student told Sputnik.

For a long time, Niger had been exploited and deprived of its own resources, the demonstrators said.

"Young people took to the streets to say no to imperialism and external governance, and to say yes to sovereignty, full sovereignty, which as we know belongs to the people," one of the students added.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

On Sunday, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger and gave coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order. CNSP urged Nigeriens to protest against ECOWAS and vowed to respond to any aggression.