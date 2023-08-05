Open Menu

Students In Niamey Protest 'Illegal' Sanctions, Possible Foreign Interference

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Students in Niamey Protest 'Illegal' Sanctions, Possible Foreign Interference

NIAMEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Students of the Abdou Moumouni University in Niamey rallied on Friday to protest possible foreign interference in Niger and "illegal" sanctions imposed against their country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The purpose of our rally today is to say no to the sanctions that ECOWAS and the international community have adopted against the people of Niger, against our State. These are sanctions that were adopted illegally because ECOWAS has no legitimate capacity today to want to send military to invade any territory, irrespective of any change of power," a student told Sputnik.

For a long time, Niger had been exploited and deprived of its own resources, the demonstrators said.

"Young people took to the streets to say no to imperialism and external governance, and to say yes to sovereignty, full sovereignty, which as we know belongs to the people," one of the students added.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

On Sunday, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger and gave coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order. CNSP urged Nigeriens to protest against ECOWAS and vowed to respond to any aggression.

Related Topics

Protest Student Young Niamey Niger July Sunday All

Recent Stories

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

47 minutes ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

2 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

2 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

2 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

2 hours ago
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

2 hours ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

2 hours ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

2 hours ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World