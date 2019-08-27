UrduPoint.com
Students Rally In Algerian Capital To Get Rid Of Former Regime Symbols

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Students Rally in Algerian Capital to Get Rid of Former Regime Symbols

Dozens of Algerian students rallied on Tuesday in front of the headquarters of the National Commission for Dialogue and Mediation in the national capital of Algiers, urging for the vestiges of the regime of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be abandoned, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The correspondent said that students were chanting slogans rejecting the calls for the presidential election and demanding getting rid of the former regime symbols. They were also holding banners calling for the release of public freedoms activists.

Mass anti-government protests swept Algeria in February, when Bouteflika, aged 82, said he would run for a fifth term.

The long-time leader resigned from the post, which he had been holding for 20 years, in April amid growing pressure.

After Bouteflika's resignation, his ally, Parliament Speaker Abdelkader Bensalah, took over the role of the head of state for 90 days, as provided for by the country's constitution. The next presidential election was supposed to be held on July 4, but was then postponed over lack of candidates, while a new date was not set.

Meanwhile, rallies continue, with protesters calling for the old guard to be removed from power.

