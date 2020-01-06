UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student's Rape Triggers Protests In Bangladesh Capital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Student's rape triggers protests in Bangladesh capital

The sexual assault of a student at a top university in Bangladesh triggered angry protests in Bangladesh on Monday, with demonstrators urging the death penalty for convicted rapists

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The sexual assault of a student at a top university in Bangladesh triggered angry protests in Bangladesh on Monday, with demonstrators urging the death penalty for convicted rapists.

"Rape is an unforgivable offence. In Bangladesh, the punishment for rape is very slow," said demonstrator Shahela, who like the 21-year-old victim of Sunday's attack is a student at the prestigious Dhaka University in the capital.

"We want quick executions for the perpetrators so that others are deterred from committing such crimes." Demonstrators linked arms and marched along key roads in Dhaka, halting traffic to demand the perpetrator's arrest within 24 hours.

"We are working to arrest him," senior police official Sazzadur Rahman told AFP.

Police said around 1,500 students joined the protests, which remained peaceful. An AFP correspondent at the scene estimated that twice as many people joined the rally.

The victim in Sunday's attack was travelling to a friend's home when she was gagged, taken to a remote area in Dhaka's outskirts and sexually assaulted.

Local rights group Ain O Salish Kendra said that there were 1,413 reported rape cases in Bangladesh last year, double the number recorded in 2018. Dozens of victims were killed while 10 committed suicide after they were attacked.

Nationwide protests gripped Bangladesh in April after a 19-year-old student who accused her seminary's head teacher of sexual harassment was doused in kerosene and set on fire.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Bangladesh Student Suicide Traffic Dhaka April Sunday 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

16 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

16 minutes ago

DLD to organise 16th edition of IPS 2020 in March

31 minutes ago

UAE, KSA and Bahrain top list of participants in A ..

31 minutes ago

Flight change fees waived for Australians affected ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.