UrduPoint.com

Students Sit-ins, Protests Over Greek Train Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Students sit-ins, protests over Greek train tragedy

Thousands of Greek students staged sit-ins and demonstrated in Athens and other cities on Friday to demand justice for the victims of the country's worst train tragedy

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands of Greek students staged sit-ins and demonstrated in Athens and other cities on Friday to demand justice for the victims of the country's worst train tragedy.

In the capital, over 5,000 people gathered outside the headquarters of operators Hellenic Train -- which took over network operations in 2017 -- to protest at decades of failure to improve rail network safety, despite close calls in past years.

"Murderers!" the crowd cried out as protesters daubed the word on the building's glass facade in red.

"We are boiling with rage. It's unacceptable for such a tragic event to happen in the year 2023," said protester Angelos Thomopoulos.

"We are taking to the streets today... to demand that those responsible for this tragedy are held accountable and that nothing is covered up," he told AFP.

The protesters were mostly university students of similar ages to many of the victims of Tuesday's crash -- the country's worst rail tragedy.

"They were young like ourselves," Aphrodite, a 20-year-old biology student, told AFP during the Athens protest.

Another protester, Maria Psacheli, said her own child was a frequent traveller on the same route to go to university.

"I'm thinking of the victims' families," she said with tears in her eyes.

Hundreds of people also demonstrated in Larissa -- near the site of the disaster, Patras and other cities.

Later protests are scheduled in Athens and Greece's second largest city, Thessaloniki.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "Text me when you get there" -- a message apparently sent by the mother of one of the young victims, which has also appeared prominently as a protest slogan in recent days.

Many protesters carried black flags.

- Many unaccounted for - At least 57 people died on Tuesday when a passenger train collided with a freight train just before midnight, after running on the same track for several kilometres.

There were over 350 people on board the passenger train and many are still unaccounted for.

Most of the victims were students in their 20s returning from a long weekend.

Students and pupils were staging sit-ins in over two dozen university faculties and schools around the country.

Black sheets were draped at the entrances of several universities.

In Larissa, white roses were thrown onto the tracks of the local train station.

The Larissa station master on duty at the time of the disaster has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

He has accepted partial responsibility for failing to reroute the trains and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

But train unionists note that safety problems on the Athens-Thessaloniki railway line had been known about for years.

Safety systems on the line are still not fully automated, five years after the state-owned Greek rail operator Trainose was privatised and sold to Italy's Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane and became Hellenic Train.

"I knew that line was not safe... I was always afraid to take the train," Aphrodite said.

A bomb threat made against the company on Friday was found to be a hoax.

Related Topics

Protest Student Company Died Young Larissa Thessaloniki Athens Same Reading Italy Greece SITE 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for electi ..

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for elections, takes jabs at PTI and Imr ..

23 minutes ago
 Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Banglades ..

Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Bangladesh ODI

23 minutes ago
 Wajahat Malik's 'Jalavaan' wins three awards at Ch ..

Wajahat Malik's 'Jalavaan' wins three awards at Chile's South film festival

23 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v England 2nd ODI scores

25 minutes ago
 Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 ..

Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 MW electricity to city: Sindh ..

25 minutes ago
 TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Te ..

TECNO Reveals Groundbreaking Chameleon Coloring Technology

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.