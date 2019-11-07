UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Take To Lebanon Streets As Protests Grow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:02 PM

Students take to Lebanon streets as protests grow

Thousands of students took to the streets across Lebanon Thursday to demand a better future as anti-government protests now entering their fourth week continued to spread

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of students took to the streets across Lebanon Thursday to demand a better future as anti-government protests now entering their fourth week continued to spread.

Pupils carrying their schoolbags picked up the baton from thousands of women who ignited the main protest site in Beirut on Wednesday evening by banging pots and pans to demand their rights.

In Tripoli, where mobilisation has been relentless since the protests erupted on October 17, demonstrators planned to take down the giant portraits of politicians plastered all over the city's buildings.

Grievances initially focused on poor infrastructure and abysmal public services quickly grew into an unprecedented nationwide push to drive out an elite protesters say has ruled the country like a cartel for decades.

Thousands of university and high school students streamed into the streets of Beirut and other towns to boost the protests.

"All of them, all of them are thieves," chanted one pupil, perched on the shoulders of a schoolmate outside the education ministry.

Setting off coloured flares and waving Lebanese flags, students blocked off traffic to demand the wholesale removal of the current political class and its sectarian-based power-sharing system.

"What if we had a young, educated, ethical and competent political leadership?" was the question asked on one placard.

"We go to school, we work hard and in the end we pick up diplomas so we can just hang around and stay at home doing nothing," said Marwa Abdel Rahman, 16.

Youth unemployment stands at more than 30 percent in Lebanon, from which many young people were seeking to emigrate until last month's rallies created a rare moment of national hope and unity in a country often characterised by its divisions.

What started as a spontaneous, apolitical and leaderless popular movement, is becoming increasingly organised, with activists coming together to synchronise marches and stunts across the country.

After blocking off roads for days, protesters have switched to preventing access to institutions seen as the most egregious examples of mismanagement and corruption.

Students in Tripoli blocked employees from clocking in for work at the telecommunications ministry building.

"We want to keep up the pressure on our corrupt political leaders, who are not addressing our demands," said Samir Mustafa, an unemployed 29-year-old.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri tendered his government's resignation on October 29 in response to pressure from the street.

The cabinet has stayed on in a caretaker capacity but efforts to form a new line-up seem to be stalling, with each faction in the outgoing coalition arrangement seeking to salvage some influence.

"They want to name a prime minister from the old guard, from the corrupt class," Mustafa ranted.

"We will continue to block banks and key administrations until the president and the parliament fall," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Poor Education Parliament Traffic Young Tripoli Beirut Lebanon SITE October Women All From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

3 minutes ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

19 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

25 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

28 minutes ago

Hussain Talat’s 136 rescues Balochistan

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.