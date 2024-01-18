Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Making his way through Dakar's bustling Colobane market, 23-year-old Serigne Fallou Gueye hopes to peddle the tracksuits tucked under his arm.

The second-year law student only turned to street vending after his university was closed last June, explaining he would rather work than stay idle and ask his parents for money.

One of West Africa's largest universities, Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar (UCAD), was shut by authorities after it became a hotbed of the deadly unrest that shook Senegal following the sentencing of opposition politician Ousmane Sonko to two years in prison.

In the flare-up of violence, young people pelted police in riot gear, set fire to buses and ransacked offices.

Authorities say the university was then closed on security grounds. But many students point to political motivations in the run-up to the February 25 presidential vote.

"Seven months without classes is catastrophic and scandalous. The state wants to sacrifice our future for strictly political reasons," said Gueye.

Opposition figure Sonko has generated a passionate following among Senegal's disaffected youth, striking a chord with his pan-Africanist rhetoric and tough stance on former colonial power France.

The firebrand, who came third in the 2019 presidential election, has been at the centre of a bitter stand-off with the state over his eligibility to stand in the February poll, with UCAD playing a significant role in the turmoil.

Since its inauguration in 1959, the university has become known as a place of protest and was home to independence demands at the end of the colonial era.

Seven months after UCAD's closure, the usually lively campus lies deserted and silent.