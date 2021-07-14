UrduPoint.com
Studies Show Fertility Unaffected By COVID Vaccinations - Russian Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:55 PM

Scientific studies confirm that vaccination against coronavirus infection does not affect fertility, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Scientific studies confirm that vaccination against coronavirus infection does not affect fertility, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Scientific research confirms that vaccination against COVID-19 does not affect fertility," the minister said.

When studying the reproductive toxicity of the Sputnik V vaccine, there was no negative effect on the course of pregnancy and the development of babies, Murashko added.

