Studies Show New Coronavirus Variants Have Higher Death Rate - Swiss Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Studies have shown that the new coronavirus variants, including the UK variant, are associated with a higher death rate than the original virus that cause COVID-19, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said on Friday.

"We thought for a long time and stated that the new variants are more infectious, but do not lead to an increase in mortality. And we now have a large number of high-quality published studies that show otherwise," Berset said at a press conference.