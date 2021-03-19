UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Studies Show New Coronavirus Variants Have Higher Death Rate - Swiss Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:41 PM

Studies Show New Coronavirus Variants Have Higher Death Rate - Swiss Official

Studies have shown that the new coronavirus variants, including the UK variant, are associated with a higher death rate than the original virus that cause COVID-19, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Studies have shown that the new coronavirus variants, including the UK variant, are associated with a higher death rate than the original virus that cause COVID-19, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said on Friday.

"We thought for a long time and stated that the new variants are more infectious, but do not lead to an increase in mortality. And we now have a large number of high-quality published studies that show otherwise," Berset said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Lead United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Heritage Days&#039; starts tomorrow

16 minutes ago

Implementation of Corona SOPs in provincial metrop ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh tasks revenue officers to col ..

5 minutes ago

Drones spark fire at Saudi refinery as Huthis adva ..

5 minutes ago

Japan to Fully Examine Soil Samples Brought by Hay ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing regarding re-electi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.