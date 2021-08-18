Studies Show Vaccine Effectiveness Waning in Context of Delta Variant - US Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Two studies have shown that effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines is waning in the context of the the virus' Delta variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary data through August 6 from two of our vaccine effectiveness COVID-19 studies that included more than 4,000 health-care personnel, first responders and other front line workers in eight locations across the country show waning effectiveness against symptomatic and asymptomatic infection in the context of the Delta variant from 92 percent prior to Delta to 64 percent with Delta," Walensky said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that all Americans will be able to receive booster shots starting on September 20.

However, the World Health Organization said there is no need for booster shots at present and added that further research in the matter was needed.