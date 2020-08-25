Study Finds 2.6 Times More COVID-19 Cases in S. Germany Than Previously Confirmed

A study by Germany's Robert Koch Institute has revealed that the Bavarian municipality of Bad Feilnbach has 2.6 times more COVID-19 cases than it has been previously confirmed, the institute said on Tuesday

The study was conducted from June 23-July 4, with a sample of 2,153 people aged over 18 years old.

"During the research, we have detected 2.

6 times more infection cases than it was known in Bad Feilnbach up until now," the institute said in a statement.

The institute has also confirmed that six percent of the commune's adult population have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. At the same time, 39.9 percent of respondents, who said they had tested positive for COVID-19, did not have antibodies.

Germany has confirmed a total of 234,853 cases, with a death toll of 9,277.