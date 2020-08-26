Study Finds Obese People More Likely to Die From COVID-19, Vaccine Less Effective

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A meta-analysis of COVID-19 patients worldwide has found that obese people are more likely to die or experience adverse effects of the disease than previously thought.

The study by the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill also stipulated that a prospective COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on overweight people. This assumption is based on previous studies that have established that the positive effects of flu vaccines are diminished among the obese.

Looking at numerous hospital records from hospitals in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France and China, the paper found that patients with a body-mass index (BMI) of over 30 are about 50 percent more likely to lose their lives and 113 percent more likely to get hospitalized lives after contracting the virus.

Patients suffering from obesity are also 74 percent more likely to be admitted to intensive care.

Obese people usually have physical ailments associated with their weight, such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic inflammation which weakens the immune system, the study explained.

The US has the highest obesity rate in the world with some 40 percent of the population have a BMI above 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US is also the country with the most registered cases and death from COVID-19 and a relatively high case fatality ratio of 3.1 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University.