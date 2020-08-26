UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Finds Obese People More Likely To Die From COVID-19, Vaccine Less Effective

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Study Finds Obese People More Likely to Die From COVID-19, Vaccine Less Effective

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A meta-analysis of COVID-19 patients worldwide has found that obese people are more likely to die or experience adverse effects of the disease than previously thought.

The study by the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill also stipulated that a prospective COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on overweight people. This assumption is based on previous studies that have established that the positive effects of flu vaccines are diminished among the obese.

Looking at numerous hospital records from hospitals in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France and China, the paper found that patients with a body-mass index (BMI) of over 30 are about 50 percent more likely to lose their lives and 113 percent more likely to get hospitalized lives after contracting the virus.

Patients suffering from obesity are also 74 percent more likely to be admitted to intensive care.

Obese people usually have physical ailments associated with their weight, such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic inflammation which weakens the immune system, the study explained.

The US has the highest obesity rate in the world with some 40 percent of the population have a BMI above 30, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US is also the country with the most registered cases and death from COVID-19 and a relatively high case fatality ratio of 3.1 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China France Italy United Kingdom United States May From Weight

Recent Stories

More space for youth in entertainment industry urg ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner, RPO visit Khanewal to review securit ..

2 minutes ago

Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beaut ..

2 minutes ago

Election of Orakzai Literary Jirga postponed

3 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Persons Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.