Study locates modern human 'homeland' in N. Botswana

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Scientists said Monday they had pinpointed the "ancestral homeland" of all humans alive today in a desert plain in northern Botswana that teemed with life 200,000 years ago.

A study published in the journal Nature used DNA analysis, linguistic and geographic distribution data, and climate change modelling to determine that modern man emerged in the region, south of the Zambezi River, before migrating around 130,000 years ago.