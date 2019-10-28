UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Locates Modern Human 'homeland' In N. Botswana

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

Study locates modern human 'homeland' in N. Botswana

Scientists said Monday they had pinpointed the "ancestral homeland" of all humans alive today in a desert plain in northern Botswana that teemed with life 200,000 years ago

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Scientists said Monday they had pinpointed the "ancestral homeland" of all humans alive today in a desert plain in northern Botswana that teemed with life 200,000 years ago.

A study published in the journal Nature used DNA analysis, linguistic and geographic distribution data, and climate change modelling to determine that modern man emerged in the region, south of the Zambezi River, before migrating around 130,000 years ago.

Related Topics

Man Zambezi Botswana All

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.