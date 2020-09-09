MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A Phase 3 study of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has been put on hold because of a suspected adverse reaction in a participant in the UK, the Stat news website reported.

AstraZeneca's "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement cited by the website.

The nature of the adverse reaction was not immediately known, but the participant was expected to recover, according to a source.