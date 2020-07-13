Study Reveals About Half of COVID-19 Patients Suffer Heart Anomalies - University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Researchers from the University of Edinburgh have discovered that approximately half of the patients with COVID-19 show abnormal cardiovascular changes resembling initial stages of heart failure, the university said on Monday.

The research team, led by the university's consultant cardiologist, Marc Dweck, conducted a global survey of 1,216 patients from 69 countries to learn about the potential effects of the coronavirus disease on the human heart.

"Among patients who did not have pre-existing heart disease, almost half had abnormal changes to how the heart was pumping," the university said in a statement.

According to the university, the findings show the effect of the disease on the heart, as well as the importance of monitoring heart functions while treating COVID-19 patients.

The study was initially published on June 18 in the European Heart Journal - Cardiovascular Imaging, yet came under the spotlight after the recent statement from the university.

"Overall, 667 (55%) patients had an abnormal echocardiogram. Left and right ventricular abnormalities were reported in 479 (39%) and 397 (33%) patients, respectively, with evidence of new myocardial infarction in 36 (3%), myocarditis in 35 (3%), and takotsubo cardiomyopathy in 19 (2%). Severe cardiac disease (severe ventricular dysfunction or tamponade) was observed in 182 (15%) patients," the study said.

The university adds that follow-up studies on the duration of coronavirus-induced heart changes are currently underway in the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the month, about 30 percent of recovered COVID-19 patients were reported to be at risk of long-term lung damage, as well as other negative consequences, such as an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, psychological disturbances, and brain impairment.