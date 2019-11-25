UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Reveals How Plant Ancestors Move From Sea To Land

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

Study reveals how plant ancestors move from sea to land

An international group of researchers has found that plant ancestors acquired genes from soil bacteria to adapt to harsh conditions on land and eventually evolve into land plants

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :An international group of researchers has found that plant ancestors acquired genes from soil bacteria to adapt to harsh conditions on land and eventually evolve into land plants.

The movement of life from water to land is called terrestrialization. It is regarded as a pivotal event in the evolution and diversification of the land plants that changed the surface of Earth.

Researchers from China, Germany, Canada, France and Russia sequenced genomes of two algae species that live in damp places on land and are thought to be close relatives of plants.

Comparing the two genomes to plants and other algae, the researchers identified a total of 902 genes that are shared by the two algae species and plants, but not with algae species living in the water.

The researchers reported in the journal Cell that the shared genes were also found in soil bacteria, suggesting that a common ancestor of plants and the two algae living on land got the genes from soil microbes. The genes helped the ancestors to adapt to living on land.

The process is called horizontal gene transfer. It occurs between different species. The transfer of DNA from parent to child is called vertical gene transfer.

They said the research laid the groundwork for future studies to understand the underlying molecular mechanism and process of plant terrestrialization.

Related Topics

Water Russia China Canada France Germany Event From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Not Rulin ..

5 minutes ago

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high i ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai-based Coded Minds acquires EdgeMakers STEM L ..

51 minutes ago

S. Korea, Philippines vow to conclude FTA in early ..

5 minutes ago

Britain to take back plastic waste from Malaysia

5 minutes ago

‘Payments are coming to national kitty,’ says ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.