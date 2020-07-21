Study Reveals Over 23% of Delhi Residents Have COVID-19 Antibodies - Information Ministry

A seroprevalence study conducted by India's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed on Tuesday that 23.48 percent of New Delhi residents have COVID-19 antibodies, the Information Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) A seroprevalence study conducted by India's National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed on Tuesday that 23.48 percent of New Delhi residents have COVID-19 antibodies, the Information Ministry said.

The research was commissioned by the Health Ministry and conducted in cooperation with the Delhi government.

"The results of the sero-prevalence study show that on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 %. The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic," the information ministry said in a press release.

According to the health authorities, the NCDC's study shows that a significant proportion of the Indian population is still vulnerable to the disease, and calls for keeping coronavirus restrictions in force.

The research was conducted from June 27 to July 10, and 21,387 people were tested for antibodies.

India, the third worst-hit country by the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 1.1 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 123,000 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and 28,084 related deaths. The infection rate has been rising recently, as the average number of new confirmed cases went from less than 20,000 in late June to more than 35,000 in mid-July. At the same time, 62.7 percent of cases have resulted in recoveries.