Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:19 AM

Study Shows Actual Number of COVID-19 Cases in Spain Could be 1.2Mln, Death Toll at 34,000

The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Spain since its outbreak is likely significantly above numbers shown in official statistics, with the total number possibly reaching as many as 1.2 million and the death toll standing at over 34,000, a study by the Spanish Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea) showed on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Spain since its outbreak is likely significantly above numbers shown in official statistics, with the total number possibly reaching as many as 1.2 million and the death toll standing at over 34,000, a study by the Spanish Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea) showed on Wednesday.

According to the country's Health Ministry, to date, Spain has registered almost 213,000 COVID-19 cases, 24,000 of which were fatal.

Four authors of the study from the Complutense University of Madrid and the Autonomous University of Madrid note that the official statistics include only those people who have been tested, "leaving out a significant portion of those infected, including asymptomatic people and those who did not go to health facilities," due to their overload.

The scholars concluded that between the start of the epidemic and April 26, 1.23 million people - 2.6 percent of the Spanish population - were infected with the coronavirus. By the epidemic's end, in their opinion, it will affect 1.3 million Spaniards - 2.8 percent of the population.

According to the study, the number of cases among the elderly is much higher than among other age groups - 9.9 percent between 80-89, 19.2 percent among people over 90.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths as of April 26 was 34,393 people, which is 46.2 percent higher than official data, the authors said, adding that 3,836 people would die in the next 23 days. Of the 34,400 patients who died, 29,100 were people over 74.

The study also forecasts that the epidemic will be in the active stage until August 25, and the last one infected will be cured on November 28.

Spain has been one of the most impacted countries by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The country is third after the United States and Italy in terms of coronavirus-related deaths and second after the United States in terms of confirmed cases of the disease.

On Tuesday, the Spanish authorities presented a plan for the gradual exit from the lockdown, which consists of four stages. According to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the country may return to normal life by the end of June if the current trends in the development of the epidemiological situation continue.

