Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:37 PM

Study Shows COVID-19 Epidemic Hit US Long Before Officially Recorded Infections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The COVID-19 epidemic was spreading in the United States long before the first officially recorded infection cases were reported in the country, a fresh study revealed.

According to the study published by the Oxford University Press for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, blood samples collected by the American Red Cross between December 13, 2019, and January 17, 2020, from donors in nine states, showed COVID-19 antibodies. The results indicate that these individuals had come into contact with the virus prior to January 20, which was when the US authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the country.

"SARS-CoV-2 reactive antibodies were detected in 106 specimens, a small percentage of blood donations from California, Oregon, and Washington as early as December 13-16, 2019.

The presence of these serum antibodies indicate that isolated SARS-CoV-2 infections may have occurred in the western portion of the United States earlier than previously recognized or that a small portion of the population may have pre-existing antibodies that bind SARS-CoV-2," the study read.

According to the scientists, coronavirus antibodies were also identified among donations occurring in early January in Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, before official records of the first cases of the infection in these states.

Scientists also highlighted the efficiency of using blood samples as a means to trace when the virus began circulating.

