Study shows Iceland got it right with early, widespread virus testing

Iceland has provided a textbook example of how to get out ahead of a looming pandemic: per capita, it has tested more people for coronavirus than any other country on earth and it got started a month before the first case was even confirmed in the tiny Nordic island nation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Iceland has provided a textbook example of how to get out ahead of a looming pandemic: per capita, it has tested more people for coronavirus than any other country on earth and it got started a month before the first case was even confirmed in the tiny Nordic island nation.

In a study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers from Icelandic universities and deCODE Genetics, a subsidiary of the US biotech giant Amgen, released the results of an all-out screening program launched on January 31 -- before the disease caused by the virus had even been baptized COVID-19 and more than a month before the global pandemic was declared.

The study involved two testing drives. The first, starting January 31, targeted people with symptoms of coronavirus infection and people who had traveled to high-risk areas -- initially China and the Alps regions of Austria, Italy and Switzerland -- or people who had come into contact with others who were in fact infected with the virus.

It found that as of late March, 13.3 percent of more than 9,000 people who were screened tested positive. The first case of infection was confirmed on February 28.

In a second testing program that began March 13, deCODE Genetics screened the general population of people with no coronavirus symptoms or who had mild symptoms, such as those of the common cold, and were not in quarantine. Here, the proportion of positive cases was much lower: between 0.6% and 0.8%.

As of right now Iceland has carried out tests on 36,000 people, which is 10 percent of its population.

That makes it by far the world leader in testing per capita -- 10 times more than South Korea, which has won much praise around the world for acting quickly to test its people as the virus spread. South Korea has conducted 10 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the website Our World in Data.