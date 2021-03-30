UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Shows Immune System T-Cells Recognize 3 Main Coronavirus Variants - US Health Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:16 PM

Study Shows Immune System T-Cells Recognize 3 Main Coronavirus Variants - US Health Dept.

An analysis of blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients who were infected before novel coronavirus variants emerged demonstrated that immune systems were still able to recognize mutations from variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) An analysis of blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients who were infected before novel coronavirus variants emerged demonstrated that immune systems were still able to recognize mutations from variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday.

"In their study of recovered COVID-19 patients, the researchers determined that SARS-CoV-2 -specific CD8+ T-cell responses remained largely intact and could recognize virtually all mutations in the variants studied," NIH said in a press release.

The results indicate that the T-cell response in convalescent individuals, and most likely from vaccines as well, remain unaffected by mutations found in the three variants and, and should offer protection against other emerging variants, the release said.

NIH explained that T cells limit infection by recognizing parts of the virus protein on the surface of infected cells and killing those cells.

NIH emphasized the need for more research, since the study was based on blood samples from 30 people who contracted the disease early in the pandemic, the release added.

The investigators sought to determine whether the T-cells could still recognize three variants: B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom; B.1.351, originally found in the Republic of South Africa; and B.1.1.248, first seen in Brazil, according to the release.

Related Topics

Brazil United Kingdom South Africa All From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for int'l efforts to meet humanitar ..

6 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago

More than 80% of intubated Covid patients die in B ..

6 minutes ago

'Moscow, Islamabad have developed strategic trust' ..

6 minutes ago

SpaceX Company Completes Stuffing of First Fully-C ..

10 minutes ago

Coalition to Defeat IS Expands Coordination Amid R ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.