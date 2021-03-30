Study Shows Immune System T-Cells Recognize 3 Main Coronavirus Variants - US Health Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An analysis of blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients who were infected before novel coronavirus variants emerged demonstrated that immune systems were still able to recognize mutations from variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday

"In their study of recovered COVID-19 patients, the researchers determined that SARS-CoV-2 -specific CD8+ T-cell responses remained largely intact and could recognize virtually all mutations in the variants studied," NIH said in a press release.

The results indicate that the T-cell response in convalescent individuals, and most likely from vaccines as well, remain unaffected by mutations found in the three variants and, and should offer protection against other emerging variants, the release said.

NIH explained that T cells limit infection by recognizing parts of the virus protein on the surface of infected cells and killing those cells.

NIH emphasized the need for more research, since the study was based on blood samples from 30 people who contracted the disease early in the pandemic, the release added.

The investigators sought to determine whether the T-cells could still recognize three variants: B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom; B.1.351, originally found in the Republic of South Africa; and B.1.1.248, first seen in Brazil, according to the release.