Study Shows Sputnik V Better Protects Against Delta Variant Than AstraZeneca, Sinopharm

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 proved to be more effective than the vaccines by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm in fighting the Delta strain, the Argentine La Nacion newspaper reported citing a research by the national university of Cordoba.

The study used 309 plasma samples of the people who had recovered from COVID-19, including those who had been fully immunized with vaccines by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, or Sputnik V, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The highest antibody titers against the Delta strain were identified in those who had been vaccinated with Sputnik V and had had COVID-19 before.