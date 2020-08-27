UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Study Suggests Sex Based Approach To Treat COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:14 PM

Study suggests sex based approach to treat COVID-19

A new study has suggested the development of a sex-based approach to treat the novel corona-virus.The study published in the monthly Nature Medicine journal examined viral loads, COVID-19 specific antibody titers, plasma cytokines and blood cell phenotyping in COVID-19 patients, both men and women

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A new study has suggested the development of a sex-based approach to treat the novel corona-virus.The study published in the monthly Nature Medicine journal examined viral loads, COVID-19 specific antibody titers, plasma cytokines and blood cell phenotyping in COVID-19 patients, both men and women.

It was found that male patients had higher plasma levels of innate immune inflammation-causing proteins known as cytokines. "Conversely, higher innate immune cytokines in female patients associated with worse disease progression, but not in male patients," the study said.

The study, Sex Differences in Immune Responses that Underlie COVID-19 Disease Outcomes said female patients mounted significantly more robust immune cells known as T cell activation than male patients during COVID-19 infection, which was sustained in old age.

It added that a poor T cell response negatively correlated with patients' age and was associated with worse disease outcomes in male patients.

Based on the data, the study underlined that there are key differences in immune capabilities in men and women during the early phase of COVID-19 infection.

"These analyzes also provide a potential basis for taking sex-dependent approaches to prognosis, prevention, care, and therapy for patient with COVID-19," it said.

The data suggested that vaccines and therapies to elevate T cell immune response to COVID-19 might be warranted for male patients, while female patients might benefit from therapies that dampen innate immune activation early during disease.

Since it originated in China last December, the corona-virus has claimed nearly 826,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 24.18 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeded 15.79 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India Poor Russia China Male Brazil December Women From Blood Loads Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reshuffles boards of Dubai Rac ..

15 minutes ago

UAE went beyond appreciating women to empowering t ..

15 minutes ago

Railways extends date for video competition

30 seconds ago

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

29 minutes ago

Two killed on road in faisalabad

31 seconds ago

Safety items from coronavirus distributed among po ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.