Studying The Otherworldly Sounds In Antarctic Waters
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 09:00 AM
On board the ARC Simon Bolivar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) In freezing Antarctic waters, amid bobbing chunks of floating ice, the hums, pitches and echoes of life in the deep are helping scientists understand the behavior and movements of marine mammals.
"There are species which make impressive sounds, literally like Star Wars, they sound like spaceships," said Colombian scientist Andrea Bonilla, who is carrying out research with underwater microphones off Antarctica's coast.
The biologist from Cornell University in New York submerges a hydrophone covered in titanium and attached to a buoy, into the frigid water. The device is like a camera trap in the wild, except it picks up aquatic sounds.
Her team, part of a Colombian scientific expedition to the Southern Ocean, also picks up devices they left a year prior for analysis.
The research also gives scientists data on how human activity and environmental pollution affect sea life in one of the best conserved parts of the planet.
Nearby, a colony of penguins waddle along a giant block of floating ice.
A humpback whale comes to the surface for some air during a stint in the region for the austral summer -- a time for feeding and building up energy before their massive trek to warmer climes around the equator in the breeding season.
Recent Stories
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
More Stories From World
-
South Africa sets general election for May 296 minutes ago
-
Rampant water pollution threatens Iraq's shrinking rivers36 minutes ago
-
Ankle injury forces Alcaraz out in first round of ATP Rio Open36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for boosting UN peacekeeping missions' role to deal with conflicts36 minutes ago
-
Capital One's takeover of Discover reshuffles US credit card sector46 minutes ago
-
German economy buffeted by 'perfect storm'46 minutes ago
-
Greek farmers take protest to Athens7 hours ago
-
US to announce new Russia sanctions after Navalny death8 hours ago
-
Putin says 'categorically against' putting nuclear weapons in space8 hours ago
-
US to announce new Russia sanctions after Navalny death8 hours ago
-
Guatemalan president looks to turn EU backing into investments8 hours ago
-
Chile to reopen probe into mystery death of poet Pablo Neruda9 hours ago