Stun Grenades Explosions, Shots Heard in Almaty, No Police Visible - Correspondent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Shooting and explosions of stun grenades can be still heard in the protest-hit center of the Kazakh city of Almaty, with the police being out of sight, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Groups of protesters consisting of 30-50 people are gathering across the mayor's office building on the main square of the city, according to the correspondent.