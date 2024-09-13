Stung Leverkusen Seek Bounce At Hoffenheim After Run Ends
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Bayer Leverkusen go into Saturday's match at Hoffenheim stung from their first league defeat in 16 months.
Leverkusen were beaten 3-2 at home by Leipzig before the international break, the first loss since May 2023 for the reigning league and cup champions.
While any defeat, particularly against a likely title rival, would have disappointed coach Xabi Alonso, the way in which it happened will be most concerning.
Just as they did in the Supercup against Stuttgart and in the league opener to Borussia Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen scored first but were pegged back.
But while Leverkusen rallied late to win both of those matches, they had no answer for a rampant Lois Openda, who scored twice in the second half to turn the match.
Known for late goals -- Leverkusen have scored 17 times in the 88th minute or later in 2024 -- Alonso's men were unable to salvage their record.
Having qualified for Europe last season, Hoffenheim are an unknown quantity this year. They beat the promoted Holstein Kiel in their opener but were outclassed by fellow Europa League side Eintracht Frankfurt the week after.
While the statement win over Leverkusen broke a stunning streak, Leipzig have quietly been putting together a run of their own.
Leipzig's last loss -- a 2-1 defeat at Bayern thanks to a stoppage time Harry Kane goal -- came in February, a 15-game unbeaten run.
They host Union Berlin on Saturday but will be without manager Marco Rose, who saw yellow twice in the win over Leverkusen.
Along with Leipzig, Bayern and unlikely league leaders Heidenheim are the only three clubs to have won two from two to start the season.
Bayern travel to Kiel on Saturday in just the second meeting between the two clubs. The first took place in the German Cup in 2021, when Kiel knocked Bayern out on penalties in the second round.
The exit kick started a run of poor performances in the German Cup; 20-time winners Bayern have not made it past the quarter finals for the past four years.
Despite leading the league, Heidenheim travel to Borussia Dortmund on Friday knowing the pressure is well and truly on their opponents.
Dortmund's limp scoreless draw at Werder Bremen last start has again put the spotlight on a side who, despite making the Champions League final last campaign, stumbled to fifth in the league.
Heideheim coach Frank Schmidt on Thursday backed his side to "make the impossible possible" against their heavily favoured opponents.
Dortmund can however count on the debut of striker Serhou Guirassy, who has returned from a knee injury.
Coach Nuri Sahin said Thursday Guirassy, who joined from Stuttgart in summer, had made an "excellent impression" this week.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From World
-
Japan scrambles jets as Russia aircraft circle country1 minute ago
-
Pope defies health fears on historic Asia-Pacific tour21 minutes ago
-
Peru mourns divisive former strongman Fujimori21 minutes ago
-
US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz stresses Int'l cooperation to address global challenges ahead of key UN summit1 hour ago
-
Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defence2 hours ago
-
Vietnam farmers lose their blooms as floods claim crops2 hours ago
-
OpenAI releases reasoning AI with eye on safety, accuracy2 hours ago
-
Stung Leverkusen seek bounce at Hoffenheim after run ends2 hours ago
-
'Impressive' Germany sweep past Chile in Davis Cup3 hours ago
-
Golf: Irish Open scores9 hours ago
-
Business groups ask Ottawa to prevent Air Canada strike9 hours ago