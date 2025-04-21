Stunned And Sad, Faithful Gather At St Peter's To Remember Francis
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A hush reigned over the normally boisterous St Peter's Square on Monday as the faithful and the curious alike gathered at the seat of Catholicism to mark the death of Pope Francis.
Catholic priests and nuns in groups of threes of fours bowed their heads to pray, twirling their rosaries under the midday sun just hours after the Vatican announced the 88-year-old pontiff's passing.
Even the groups of tourists, who continued to enter the massive St Peter's Basilica, appeared quiet and downcast.
"He was the voice of the smallest, the weakest. And up until yesterday he was asking for peace in the world," Venezuelan seminarian Riccardo Vielma, 31, told AFP.
In the grand, pillar-lined plaza, the yellow and red tulips remained as did the rows of the seats set up for Sunday's Easter mass, where Francis had saluted the public for the last time.
