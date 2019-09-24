UrduPoint.com
Stunning Blow For UK PM As Court Strikes Down Parliament Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Stunning blow for UK PM as court strikes down parliament suspension

Britain's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a stunning blow that sparked immediate calls for him to resign

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Britain's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a stunning blow that sparked immediate calls for him to resign.

The 11 judges of the country's highest court were unanimous in their verdict, which they said meant parliament could now immediately reconvene.

Johnson had argued that shutting down parliament until October 14 was a routine move to allow his new government to set out a new legislative programme.

But critics accused him of trying to silence MPs ahead of Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union on October 31 -- the terms of which remain unclear.

"The court is bound to conclude... that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue was unlawful," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said.

She said this was "because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions".

She said the suspension was as a result "void and of no effect", adding: "Parliament has not been prorogued".

The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said MPs should reconvene immediately.

The judges "have vindicated the right and duty of parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account", Bercow said.

- 'Johnson must resign' - The ruling is a major blow to Johnson, and sparked calls for him to stand down.

"I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position, and become the shortest serving prime minister there has ever been," main opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

The Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Ian Blackford, said: "We must be back in parliament immediately.

"We want to get back to work. On the back of this, Boris Johnson must resign." Johnson, who took office on July 24, had advised Queen Elizabeth II as head of state to prorogue parliament, which then took place early on September 10.

He insisted it was a long-overdue move unrelated to Brexit, but it sparked accusations that he was trying to avoid scrutiny from a hostile parliament.

Most members of the House of Commons oppose Johnson's threat to leave the European Union next month even if he has not agreed exit terms with Brussels.

In two separate cases, more than 75 lawmakers and a team backed by former Conservative premier John Major had challenged the prorogation as unlawful.

One had failed in the High Court in England, while another succeeded in Scotland's highest civil court -- with the Supreme Court asked to make the final ruling.

Ahead of the decision, Johnson -- who is attending the UN General Assembly in New York -- repeated that MPs will still have "ample opportunity to debate Brexit".

Officials noted that in the week between returning from their summer break and prorogation in the early hours of September 10, MPs rushed through a law aimed at stopping a "no deal" Brexit next month.

The government had argued that a prime minister's power to suspend parliament was "one of high policy and politics, not law".

Advocate General Richard Keen had argued that ruling against the government would see the courts straying into an "ill-defined minefield".

