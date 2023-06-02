UrduPoint.com

'Stupid Mistake' For EU To Sanction Russia's Nuclear Energy Industry- Oliver Stone

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 03:40 AM

'Stupid Mistake' For EU to Sanction Russia's Nuclear Energy Industry- Oliver Stone

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) It would be a tragic mistake for the European Union to impose sanctions against the Russian nuclear energy industry, American film director Oliver Stone said on Thursday.

"It was a stupid mistake. The Russians have done a tremendously important job for the world. We should be all partners in this; we should not be in war. I pray for peace," Stone said in a press briefing.

Russia is also now building nuclear plants mostly in Eurasia and they are very good engineers, he added. Rosatom is a major nuclear government backed agency while the United States does not have one.

In April, Berlin called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry.

Germany justified it by saying that nuclear technology was an "extremely sensitive area" in which Russia could no longer be considered a reliable partner. Following that, Lithuania proposed to gradually impose sanctions against Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom or impose sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy.

Stone recently made a movie 'Nuclear Now' which is based on professor Joshua S Goldstein's book 'A Bright Future'. The documentary makes the case for nuclear power as a vital energy solution in the face of climate change.  

