Sturgeon Claims Scottish Independence 'Within Touching Distance' As UK Snap Election Nears

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Scotland's independence is very near, which makes the upcoming UK general election most important ever to put the future of the region into its own hands, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said at a rally on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the UK parliament agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly called for an early election to break the deadlock over his renegotiated Brexit deal, which prevented the country from leaving the bloc on October 31. Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU back in 2016, continues opposing any form of Brexit.

Addressing the gathering in the heart of Glasgow, Sturgeon said that the "prize" of independence was "within a touching distance.

"

"But we must seize that prize ... This general election is the most important in our lifetimes," she said.

According to the first minister, Scotland does not want a future that "will be dictated to us by the likes of Boris Johnson" to be "ripped out of our European family of nations against our will."

She stressed that Scots "must come out in our numbers and vote in this election" to "put Scotland's future into Scotland's hands."

In an interview with Sky news on the scene, Sturgeon claimed that "if people in Scotland make clear their desire for the second independence referendum," which she wants to hold in 2020, it would be "unsustainable" for Westminster to oppose this.

