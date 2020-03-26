Sturgeon Says 175 New COVID-19 Cases in Scotland, Raising Total to 894

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland has risen to 894, an increase of 175 in the preceding 24 hours, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that as of 09:00 [09:00 GMT] today, there have been 894 positive cases confirmed, which is an increase of 175 from yesterday," Sturgeon said during a press conference, adding that these numbers will be an underestimate.

The death toll in the country has risen to 25, after three more deaths were confirmed overnight, Sturgeon stated.

The first minister said that her government has more than doubled the Scottish Welfare Fund, established to provide crisis grants to those in need. Scottish citizens may also be eligible for council tax reductions, Sturgeon remarked.

The UK government most recently updated the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths late on Wednesday. According to the latest official government figures, 9,529 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the entire UK since the start of the outbreak, resulting in 463 deaths.