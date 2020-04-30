Sturgeon Says COVID-19 Lockdown in Scotland Unlikely to Be Lifted on May 7

The current epidemiological situation in Scotland makes it unlikely for the government to remove the coronavirus-related lockdown at the next meeting on May 7, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The current epidemiological situation in Scotland makes it unlikely for the government to remove the coronavirus-related lockdown at the next meeting on May 7, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"I am far from convinced at this stage that when we get to the next review point on May 7 we will be in a position to lift any of these measures right now, because the margins of maneuver that we are operating in right now are very, very, very tight and narrow," Sturgeon told the ITV broadcaster.

According to the Scottish official, the removal of restrictions must not be "a flick of the switch moment," but rather a "very careful, very slow, very gradual" approach will be developed.

To date, Scotland has conducted 53,082 coronavirus tests, of which 11,034 were positive and 1,415 patients who tested positive have died. The case count for the whole of the United Kingdom is 165,221, including 26,097 fatalities, as of Thursday afternoon.