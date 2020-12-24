No deal would ever compensate for losses that Brexit inflicts on Scotland, so the constituent nation should push for independence, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday, minutes after the United Kingdom and the European Union announced that they had finally reached an agreement on future relationship

"Before the spin starts, it's worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland's will. And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us. It's time to chart our own future as an independent, European nation," Sturgeon tweeted almost immediately after the long-delay agreement was announced.

Although 52 percent of the UK voters voted in favor of Brexit in the 2016 referendum, but a large majority of the Scottish people opted for remaining in the EU.

After the United Kingdom left the EU on January 31 both sides entered an 11-month transition period to negotiate their future commercial relations.

Trade talks had been at an impasse for months over wide divergences over fishing quotas, the level-playing field the set of common rules and standards designed to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in other countries and governance.