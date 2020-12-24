Sturgeon Slams as 'Disastrous' Fact That Potatoes Export Not Covered by UK-EU Crops Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon slammed on Thursday the decision to exclude seed potatoes export from the deal on post-Brexit relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, expressing the belief that this was "disastrous" for Scottish farmers.

The seed potatoes, which reportedly account for 80 percent of all Scottish exports, are not included in the deal on UK crops export into the EU from January 1, 2021, due to lack of "dynamic alignment" with the EU rules.

"This is a disastrous Brexit outcome for Scottish farmers...and like all other aspects of Brexit, foisted on Scotland against our will," Sturgeon wrote on Twitter.

London and Brussels are still engaged in negotiations on the post-Brexit trade deal, they are reportedly finalizing agreement on fisheries.