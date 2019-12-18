UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sturgeon's Calls For Referendum Nothing More Than Bid To Appease Voters - Ex-EU Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Sturgeon's Calls for Referendum Nothing More Than Bid to Appease Voters - Ex-EU Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) David Coburn, a former member of the European Parliament for a Scottish constituency, told Sputnik that First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon does not actually want a second referendum on the country's independence and is only using her calls for London to approve the plebiscite to appease voters.

In UK general election on Thursday, the Conservative Party won an absolute majority in the House of Commons. The Scottish National Party (SNP) also improved standing, winning an extra 13 seats. Sturgeon swiftly confirmed that the SNP would raise the issue of a second referendum, and the government would have no choice but to listen. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, reiterated his objection to the vote, saying that the Scotland's population had made their choice clear in 2014 with regard to their country's future in the United Kingdom.

"I have a very strong suspicion that she doesn't want one [referendum] because she knows she will lose it, which is the biggest problem. She's got still 60 percent against independence. People may vote for the Scottish nationalists, but that doesn't necessarily say that they want independence.

They may want the Scottish nationalist to push for more stuff for Scotland," Coburn said, when asked whether Sturgeon will succeed in her calls for a new referendum.

By pushing forward a new independence vote, the former lawmaker said that  Scottish first minister was trying to silence her voters since she was "terrified" of them.

"More and more people in Scotland do not believe in Scottish independence because it is economically not viable. People realize that they have pensions, they have businesses, they don't want to put that at risk. She has no idea what Currency she is going to have. And people have already figured that. She doesn't actually want independence; she just wants to get away from England. She doesn't want Scotland to be an independent country, she wants Scotland to be ruled by the European Union. That's not independence," Coburn underlined.

Scots voted to stay in the United Kingdom in the 2014 independence referendum ” the result was 55 percent in favor and 45 percent against. However, the nation overwhelmingly rejected Brexit two years later. Sturgeon has since repeatedly said she would not let Scotland be dragged out of the EU.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union London David Independence United Kingdom Brexit May From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

4 minutes ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

4 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

7 minutes ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

7 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

7 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla meets Chaudhry Sarwar

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.