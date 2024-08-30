Stuttering Madrid look for quick fix with Barca off to fast start

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says the Spanish and European champions must quickly navigate their way through a patchy start to the season, with Kylian Mbappe still searching for his first goal in La Liga.

A 1-1 draw at Las Palmas on Thursday left Madrid with only one win from their first three games in Spain, already lagging four points behind Barcelona who have hit the ground running under new coach Hansi Flick.

Real face Real Betis at the Bernabeu on Sunday while Barca host Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Ancelotti admits he has yet to find the right formula to best accommodate his galaxy of attacking stars but recalled that it also took Madrid time to settle last season before they enjoyed a hugely successful campaign culminating in their 15th Champions League title.

"Last year we needed time too," said the Italian. "Early on, we won a lot of games in the last few minutes. We have to adjust the team a bit this year and find its best version."

English midfielder Jude Bellingham is out until at least the international break and Madrid are still adapting to life with Mbappe, who scored on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup win over Italian club Atalanta but has drawn a blank in the three matches since.

"We have to hold on and suffer a bit because the team isn't well balanced," said Ancelotti.

"We have to look for a quick solution and we're going to find it.

"It's proving more difficult for us than we thought. We have to work and focus on what we have to do," he added.

"We are struggling to find the solidity we had last year. We can't look for excuses now, because the Calendar is tight and we have another game on Sunday."

Madrid will hope a return home to face Betis this weekend can soothe their teething pains and perhaps be the occasion Mbappe clicks into gear.

Barcelona have won their three opening league fixtures for the first time since 2018.

They came from behind in two of those matches, with Dani Olmo celebrating his delayed Barcelona debut by scoring the winner in Tuesday's 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

That success came at a price though with 17-year-old defensive midfielder Marc Bernal set for an extended absence after rupturing the ACL in his left knee.

"We win, it's OK but when you see the dressing room nobody is happy," said Flick.

In other games, Atletico Madrid go to Athletic Bilbao while second-placed Villarreal make the short trip south to Valencia, who have lost each of their first three games.

One to watch: James Rodriguez

The Colombia playmaker returned to La Liga this week, signing with Rayo Vallecano as a free agent after helping his country to the final of the Copa America.

The 33-year-old was voted player of the tournament but was without a club after terminating his contract with Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Rodriguez, the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, won both La Liga and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid but had lost his way, playing in Qatar and Greece, before his Copa America renaissance.

Rayo president Martin Presa likened Rodriguez's arrival to that of Diego Maradona at Napoli in 1984, but he said the Colombian will not be rushed into action having last played on July 14.

Key stats

0 - Valencia are the only team in La Liga yet to pick up a point

8 - Barcelona's best start to a campaign came in 2013-14 when they started the season with eight straight wins

14 - Champions League debutants Girona will become the 14th Spanish team to play in Europe's premier club competition

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Barcelona v Valladolid (1500), Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (1700), Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1715), Valencia v Villarreal, Leganes v Mallorca (1930)

Sunday

Alaves v Palmas, Osasuna v Celta Vigo (1500), Sevilla v Girona (1700), Getafe v Real Sociedad (1715), Real Madrid v Real Betis (1930)

mw/gj