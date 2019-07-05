UrduPoint.com
Stuttgart Court Gives 5-Year Sentence To German IS Member - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:33 PM

A court in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart sentenced a German citizen to five years in prison for being a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), local media reported on Friday

A court in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart sentenced a German citizen to five years in prison for being a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia), local media reported on Friday.

Between 2013 and 2017, the convicted terrorist resided in Syria and Iraq before returning to Germany and being detained there last year. During the investigation, she denied being a member of the IS, according to the Stuttgarter Nachrichtennewspaper.

Prosecutors said the woman married an IS militant soon after arriving in Syria. She is said to have run several blogs praising life under the terrorist group in an attempt to attract new people to the conflict zone in Syria.

European countries are currently facing the problem of returning terrorist fighters to their native countries. According to the European Commission, more than 42,000 foreign fighters joined the IS between 2011 and 2016, 5,000 of whom are believed to be from Europe.

