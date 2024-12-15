Stuttgart Down Heidenheim To Go Sixth
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Stuttgart won 3-1 away at Heidenheim on Sunday to climb up to sixth in the Bundesliga.
Germany defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt put Stuttgart in front with a smart finish after bursting into the area on 20 minutes.
Heidenheim starlet Paul Wanner, on loan from Bayern Munich, equalised with an excellent long-range effort on 41 minutes.
Stuttgart however hit back just before half-time, Enzo Millot heading in a Josha Vagnoman cross.
The visitors were pinned back by Heidenheim as the second half continued but Stuttgart eventually sealed the result from the penalty spot when Nick Woltemade converted a spot-kick in the 85th minute.
The 1.98-metre tall Woltemade now has four goals and an assist in his past three games for Stuttgart.
"It was a tough fight," Mittelstaedt told DAZN. "Heidenheim had the knife between their teeth. We threw everything into it."
Surprise runners-up last season, Stuttgart have struggled to adjust to the demands of a return to the Champions League. Sebastian Hoeness' side have come into form recently however, with Sunday's win their fourth in a row.
Heidenheim, who qualified for the Europa Conference League with an eighth-placed finish last season in their debut top-flight campaign, have also found the going tough.
Heidenheim are third last, in the relegation playoff spot, with 10 points from 14 games.
Later on Sunday, Borussia Dortmund host lowly Hoffenheim while third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt play away at RB Leipzig, who sit fourth.
