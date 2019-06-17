UrduPoint.com
Su-27 Fighters Intercepted US B-52H Bombers - Russia's National Defense Management Center

Mon 17th June 2019

Russian Su-27 fighters on Monday intercepted US B-52H bombers, which were approaching the Russian border from the direction of the Black and Baltic seas, Russia's National Defense Management Center said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Su-27 fighters on Monday intercepted US B-52H bombers, which were approaching the Russian border from the direction of the Black and Baltic seas, Russia's National Defense Management Center said in a statement.

"On June 17, 2019, crews of the Russian Su-27 fighters...

intercepted US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers, which were approaching the state border of the Russian Federation from the direction of the Black and Baltic seas," the center said.

It said Russia's state border had not been violated, adding that the flights of Russian aircraft had been carried out in strict accordance with the international airspace use regulations.

