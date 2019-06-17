(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian Su-27 fighters on Monday intercepted US B-52H bombers, which were approaching the Russian from the direction of the Black and Baltic seas, Russia 's National Defense Management Center said in a statement.

intercepted US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers, which were approaching the state border of the Russian Federation from the direction of the Black and Baltic seas," the center said.

It said Russia's state border had not been violated, adding that the flights of Russian aircraft had been carried out in strict accordance with the international airspace use regulations.