MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the city of Irkutsk while performing a test flight, the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

"The Su-30 aircraft crashed during a test flight," EMERCOM said in a statement.

The jet crashed in the residential of the city into a two-story building, Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said. Fire and rescue units are working on site.