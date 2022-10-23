UrduPoint.com

Su-30 Fighter Jet Crashed In Russia's Irkutsk During Test Flight - EMERCOM

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The Russian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the city of Irkutsk while performing a test flight, the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

"The Su-30 aircraft crashed during a test flight," EMERCOM said in a statement.

The jet crashed in the residential of the city into a two-story building, Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said. Fire and rescue units are working on site.

