Su-57 Deliveries Will Not Be Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighters scheduled for this year will not be affected by the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik.

"JSC Sukhoi Company along with cooperation organizations are making all the possible efforts aimed at minimizing the consequences of the force majeure circumstances [COVID-19]," Borisov said in an interview.

The deputy prime minister added that the pilot batch of planes would be delivered to the armed forces in 2020.

The Sukhoi Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA, or T-50) is a cutting-edge jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry placed an order for 76 Su-57 jets during the Army-2019 International Military and Technical Forum.