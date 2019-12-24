(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A 5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet has crashed in the Khabarovsk Territory, the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that the pilot survived the incident.

"Today, in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Su-57 crashed 111 kilometers [68.9 miles] away from the home airfield during a test flight. The ejection system worked properly, the pilot ejected himself and survived. The causes behind the incident will be determined by a commission that is being set up [to investigate the crash].

There are no victims or damage on the ground," the UAC said.

According to an informed source, the aircraft belonged to a manufacturing plant and was to be handed over to the military on December 27.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge fighter jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry placed an order for 76 Su-57 jets during the Army-2019 International Military and Technical Forum.