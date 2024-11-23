Suaalii returns as Australia ring changes for Scotland

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Australia rising star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has been restored to the Wallabies starting lineup in one of six changes for their match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Suaalii has been promoted from the bench following Australia's 52-20 rout of Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

The rugby league convert was named man-of-the-match in a 42-37 win over England at Twickenham earlier this month -- his first senior game of professional rugby union.

Suaalii will make his second Test start in midfield alongside Len Ikitau, who takes back the No 12 shirt now Samu Kerevi's tour is over following his red card against Wales.

Harry Potter, meanwhile, will make his Test debut after being selected on the left wing in place of Max Jorgensen, who drops to the bench.

Whether he can provide the wizardry associated with his famous fictional namesake remains to be seen.

The 26-year-old former Western Force man was born in London before moving to Melbourne as a child. After struggling to break through in Super Rugby, he returned to England and helped Leicester win a Premiership title.

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson is back at No 8, while Carlo Tizzano will start at openside flanker, with Rob Valetini moving back to blindside flanker.

In the second row, Jeremy Williams has been recalled to partner Will Skelton.

Jake Gordon has been brought back at scrum-half to partner Noah Lolesio.

Australia are halfway to matching the celebrated 1984 Wallabies' Grand Slam, a clean sweep of wins over the Home Nations -- England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales -- on one tour.

"The week has been complicated, with the freezing conditions ruling out training fields but the group have adapted well to the situation," said Australia head coach Joe Schmidt.

Scotland thrashed emerging nation Portugal 59-21 last weekend but will be looking to end their 2024 with a morale-boosting win over the Wallabies after pushing world champions South Africa hard in a 32-15 loss at Murrayfield on November 10.

"The core of the Scotland team has been together for a number of years," said Schmidt, with the New Zealander adding: "They're cohesive and combative and we will need to be at our best on Sunday."

Australia (15-1)

Tom Wright; Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson (capt), Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Will Skelton, Jeremy Williams; Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

Coach: Joe Schmidt (NZL)