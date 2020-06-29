UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sub-Saharan Africa's Economy Now Expected To Contract By 3.2% In 2020 - IMF

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Sub-Saharan Africa's Economy Now Expected to Contract by 3.2% in 2020 - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it now expects the economy of Sub-Saharan Africa to contract this year by a double of the expected percentage in April, or 3.2 percent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it now expects the economy of Sub-Saharan Africa to contract this year by a double of the expected percentage in April, or 3.2 percent.

"Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is now expected to contract by 3.2 percent in 2020; double the contraction expected in April," the IMF said in its latest regional outlook.

The IMF pointed out that the current situation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic represents another economic challenge for the region and it also expects an increase in poverty in the coming months.

"Governments have acted swiftly to support the economy," the IMF said. "Nonetheless, these efforts have been constrained by falling revenues and limited fiscal space.

Africa's resilience is being tested."

The IMF noted that the number of new coronavirus infections has slowed, but the pandemic remains a serious health and economic crisis.

"This is a fast-moving crisis. Recent developments suggest that the downturn will be significantly larger than we had anticipated only ten weeks ago. The risks we highlighted in April all continue to be a concern, but the deterioration of the global outlook has been particularly striking," the IMF said.

So far, 29 countries in the region have received some $10 billion in funding through new facilities or through expanded access under existing programs," the IMF added.

Related Topics

Africa IMF April All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister condemns terror attack on stock ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 29 June ..

20 seconds ago

Wafaq ul Madaris condemns Karachi Stock Exchange a ..

21 seconds ago

A pvt school kept forcefully operational despite C ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.