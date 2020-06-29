The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it now expects the economy of Sub-Saharan Africa to contract this year by a double of the expected percentage in April, or 3.2 percent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that it now expects the economy of Sub-Saharan Africa to contract this year by a double of the expected percentage in April, or 3.2 percent.

"Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is now expected to contract by 3.2 percent in 2020; double the contraction expected in April," the IMF said in its latest regional outlook.

The IMF pointed out that the current situation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic represents another economic challenge for the region and it also expects an increase in poverty in the coming months.

"Governments have acted swiftly to support the economy," the IMF said. "Nonetheless, these efforts have been constrained by falling revenues and limited fiscal space.

Africa's resilience is being tested."

The IMF noted that the number of new coronavirus infections has slowed, but the pandemic remains a serious health and economic crisis.

"This is a fast-moving crisis. Recent developments suggest that the downturn will be significantly larger than we had anticipated only ten weeks ago. The risks we highlighted in April all continue to be a concern, but the deterioration of the global outlook has been particularly striking," the IMF said.

So far, 29 countries in the region have received some $10 billion in funding through new facilities or through expanded access under existing programs," the IMF added.